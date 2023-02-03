Telangana: Certificate verification for Asst Professors’ posts from Feb 7

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) will be holding a certificate verification round for all the applicants from February 7 to 14.

The medical board had earlier directed the aspirants with a notification to fill a total of 1147 posts of Assistant Professors for various specialties under the Director of Medical Education (DME) in December.

The verification process will be conducted at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Vengalrao Nagar.

The details of applicants called for verification along with data and session are available on the Board website.

Applicants may visit the website for further details.