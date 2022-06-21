Telangana: Chanaka-Korata project gets environmental clearance

Hyderabad: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) granted environmental clearance (EC) for the inter-state Chanaka-Korata Project on Penganga in the Adilabad district and fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Sitamma Sagar Multi-Purpose Project (SSMPP) on Monday.

The environmental approval came after the Telangana government asked the EAC to assess only the components of Chanaka-Korata that would be completed in Telangana.

The EAC, on the other hand, stated that after five years of the project’s commissioning, a study will be conducted to determine the project’s environmental impact.

The EAC also recommended that the Sitamma Sagar Multi-Purpose Project be granted a regular ToR. (SSMPP). The EC for the project is already in the hands of the state.

However, it intended to build a 320 MW power plant and demanded that the existing EC be changed. The EAC has recommended a thorough examination of potential environmental and socio-economic issues.