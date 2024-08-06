Telangana: Charred body of man found in Jagital, probe on

Hyderabad: The Jagtial Police found the charred body of a 26-year-old man on Saturday, August 3, on the outskirts of Puduru village in Kodimyala mandal of Jagtial district.

The victim has been identified as Kandula Rajasekhar Goud.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Jagtial Police official said, “The victim went out with friends on Saturday but did not return home, according to family members. His charred body was later discovered near Birla Temple.”

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and found severe head injuries and clay sand stuffed in his mouth. “Our preliminary investigation has not yet established whether the victim was set on fire before or after the murder. The motive remains unclear, but we suspect it may be related to ganja distribution.”

The victim’s parents informed the police that he had left home on Saturday morning and later returned. His friends subsequently visited the residence and took him out.

Police registered a case, and two suspects are currently being questioned.

Further investigation is ongoing.