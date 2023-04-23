Telangana: Chemotherapy centre inaugurated in Siddipet

Hyderabad: The four-bed daycare chemotherapy centre was inaugurated by state health minister Harish Rao at Siddipet on Sunday.

With the inauguration, cancer patients can come for treatment here rather than travelling to MNJ Cancer Hospital or the NIMS in Hyderabad.

The state government will provide medical care worth Rs 4 lakhs free of charge to every cancer patient referred here, including CBP, RFT, LFT tests. Along with providing 60 different types of medicines, the centre will provide tele-consultation services.

According to reports, Siddipet district contains 468 cancer patients, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer, lung cancer, rectum cancer, and thyroid cancer to name a few.

Also Read Telangana: KCR asks CS Shanti Kumari to assess crop damage due to rains

Through the Arogyashri scheme, the government has spent over 800 crores on cancer care since 2014, with MNJ and NIMS hospitals providing essential treatment to cancer patients across the state. The government is taking steps to develop MNJ Hospital as a state cancer centre, with advanced equipment like True BEAM and PET scans.

Palliative care services are being provided by the state government in 33 districts to terminally ill patients.

In addition to this welfare schemes such as the Telangana Diagnostic Scheme and Telangana Health Profile Scheme offers state-of-the-art services required for detecting cancer at the primary stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao praised the KCR government for its consistent efforts in creating awareness regarding the disease and urging citizens to practise a healthy lifestyle.

“With its tireless efforts in cancer care, the Telangana government is leading the way in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment, thus bringing hope to millions of families,” he said.