Telangana: Chennur health centre to be transformed into 100-bedded hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana government issued an order on Tuesday upgrading the Chennur community health centre to a 100-bedded hospital. The cost of the new facility is estimated to be around Rupees 32.15 crore.

Government chief whip Balka Suman expressed his gratitude towards chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and health minister T Harish Rao for upgrading the centre to a 100-bedded hospital, on behalf of the people of Chennur Assembly Constituency.

“Long awaited dream of the people has been fulfilled and the public will now be able to find better medical services with the advent of the facility”, he said.

Meanwhile, cadres of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Earlier TRS, now Bharat Rashtra Samithi, BRS) celebrated the announcement by bursting crackers at the camp office of Suman in Chennur town.

They praised Balka Suman for his input in improving the road and medical infrastructure of the constituency, besides laying a special focus on creating irrigation facilities. They said that the former government had delayed the development of the healthcare segment.

The primary health centre, the cost of which was Rs 7 crore, will now be converted into a community centre after 40 years, construction for which is underway.

Earlier, a sum worth Rs 1.56 crore had also been sanctioned for the construction of a building in place of the existing primary health centre at Kundaram village in Jaipur Mandal, in August.

A population of 1.63 lakh, dwelling in 150 villages in Chennur, Jaipur, Kotapalli, Bheemaram, and Vemanapalli manuals will be benefited from this new facility.