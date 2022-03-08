Telangana: Chicken prices soared by Rs 100 per kg

Hyderabad: The chicken prices in the state are skyrocketing. The chicken meat which was being sold at Rs.175 per kg 20 days ago is now selling at Rs.280 per kg. According to the poultry industry the chicken prices are likely to increase further.

The winter has come to an end and mercury is soaring in the state which touches 37 degrees to 39 degrees celsius in some parts of the state. Due to the change in weather, a large number of birds are dying.

Moreover, the rate of the chicken feed is also increased which results in increasing the chicken prices.

The rate of Indian (Desi) chicken meat is also increasing. The meat is being sold between Rs 400 to 500 kg per kilo. One of the reasons for the increase in desi chicken price is its non availability. Some traders are bringing the desi chickens reared in MP jungles in the City. The desi chicken reared in the local poultry farms are being sold at Rs. 500 kg