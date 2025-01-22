Telangana chief secretary reviews various development projects

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief secretary (CS) S Santhi Kumari, on Wednesday, January 22, reviewed the progress of various construction and development projects.

The chief secretary examined projects including the construction of the new High Court building, Telangana Bhavan, Osmania Hospital, the Northern Regional Ring Road, the Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans, and Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

She discussed the construction of Osmania General Hospital buildings, academic blocks, and residential zones. She instructed the Hyderabad collector to conduct a joint inspection with the revenue, public supplies, and police departments, to remove petrol stations from the hospital premises.

Mahila Shakti Bhavans to open by Sept: Chief Secretary

Regarding the construction of sixteen Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans which has already begun, the chief secretary announced that six more buildings are scheduled to come up soon. All the 22 Mahila Shakti Bhavans buildings are expected to be completed by the end of September, Santhi Kumari said.

Santhi Kumari directed the education department secretary to develop administrative and academic structures for the Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

She also instructed officials to submit proposals for strengthening the engineering department of the Telangana Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TEWIDC).

The meeting also discussed the progress in land acquisition for the construction of Telangana Bhavan and the Northern Regional Ring Road.

The chief secretary was joined in the review meeting by top bureaucrats, including special chief secretary for roads and buildings Vikas Raj, government advisor Srinivas Raju, chief secretary of the revenue department Naveen Mittal, principal secretary of health Christina Jongthu, education secretary Yogita Rana, among others.