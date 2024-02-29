Telangana: Child Welfare dept officer held for diverting Rs 65L

Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested a former official of the Telangana State Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WDCWD) for misappropriation and siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 65.78 lakh. The amount was meant for distribution of milk for tribal children in the state.

The officer, Anishetty Sridevi, is a former CDPO of the ICDS project for Jainoor in Adilabad district between 2015 to 2016.

“The accused officer abused her official position, by corrupt and illegal means, obtained pecuniary gain and undue advantage, caused corresponding loss to government exchequer by creating false statement for incurring expenses under the Arogyalaxmi Milk Supply to 322 Anganwadi centres,” said the ACB in a press release.

The officer was arrested and produced before an ACB court and further investigation in ongoing.