Telangana: Church members attacked over road-widening dispute

Hyderabad: A scuffle between two groups near the Methodist church in Janwada village of Rangareddy district late on Tuesday, February 13, resulted in injuries to at least 14 people.



The clash stemmed from a disagreement over road widening. The villagers want expansion of the road, which needs the church to be removed. The church members have been objecting to the proposal, resulting in a group launching an attack against the church members on Tuesday.

In the clash, at least 11 members of the church and three local villagers were injured.

The attack caused damage to the church. According to sources, the assailants also attacked women who stood in their way. The victims stated that they were targeted because they were members of underprivileged groups.

“The issue of road widening has been pending for years as the church has been objecting to the proposal,” a church member told a local news agency. When the workers arrived, there was a major scuffle between the opposing parties.”

“A group of people attacked the church members, and vandalised the premises,” he alleged.

When Mokila police arrived on the spot, they dispersed the crowds.

A case has been filed under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as well as Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), and 503 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, president of Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party , RS Praveen, visited Janwada on Wednesday, February 14. However, the cops intercepted him and took him into custody.

Praveen voiced concern over lack of arrests of the assailants despite terrible injuries sustained.

Moreover, Bishop MA Daniel, along with All India and Human Rights Commission officials, met the Commissioner of Cyberabad Police to discuss the issue and to find a possible solution. Cyberabad Commissioner of police promised severe punishment to the miscreants.

The Bishop and his group also paid a visit to the wounded patients who were admitted in Gandhi Hospital.