Telangana CID arrests 11 in inter-state Dafabet online betting racket

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, June 1, arrested 11 persons allegedly involved in operating and facilitating an illegal online betting network linked to the betting platform “Dafabet.”

During the operation, the CID seized three luxury cars, eight laptops, two iPads, 26 mobile phones, five passports, and cash amounting to Rs 3.21 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as Manish Singh and Abhishek Singh, alleged organizers of the betting platform; Igneshious Das, Mohd Halim, and Abhishek Wadhav, who allegedly arranged mule bank accounts on commission; Love Kumar and Simarpreeth Singh, accused of creating fake firms and receiving betting proceeds; and Ajith Singh, Vijay Patidar, Yugal Patidar, and Prateek Praveen Bhai, who allegedly provided technical support to the network.

Addressing the media, Director General of Police, CID, Charu Sinha, said the arrests followed an investigation into a complaint filed by a Karimnagar resident who was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs. 9.95 lakh through the online betting platform.

According to the CID, investigators traced the flow of money through a network of 46 mule bank accounts spread across eight layers, which were allegedly used to collect and route illegal betting proceeds. Forensic examination of bank transactions, mobile phone records, email accounts, social media profiles, and WhatsApp groups revealed a well-organized multi-state criminal network.

Officials said the accused promoted betting on cricket matches, casino games, and the Aviator platform through the Dafabet application. Victims were lured with promises of easy money, attractive bonuses, and high returns. Funds were collected through UPI IDs, QR codes, internet banking, and multiple bank accounts controlled by the syndicate. Investigators found that initial payouts were made strategically to gain users’ trust and encourage larger bets.

Following registration of the case, six CID teams led by DSP-rank officers were dispatched to New Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab. After a two-week operation, the teams tracked down and arrested the accused persons.

The investigation further revealed that the suspects were allegedly involved in online betting offences across several states. Data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal indicated that 225 complaints and 73 criminal cases had been registered against them in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Highlighting the state’s crackdown on illegal betting platforms, Charu Sinha said that 414 cases have so far been registered against various online betting applications in Telangana. Authorities have identified and blocked 108 betting applications, while geo-fencing measures have been implemented against 37 betting platforms in coordination with internet service providers to restrict access within the State.

The DGP also stated that 25 celebrities and social media influencers who had promoted online betting applications were counseled about the risks and legal consequences associated with such endorsements. She warned that criminal cases would be registered against any celebrity found promoting online betting platforms in the future.