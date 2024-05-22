Telangana CID recovers over 30k lost mobile phones

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has successfully recovered 30,049 lost or stolen mobile phones as of May 2024. These recoveries were made possible through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which was launched in April last year.

Telangana ranks second in the country for the recovery of stolen phones, with Karnataka leading the list at 35,945 recoveries. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh follow with 15,426 and 7,387 recoveries, respectively.

In the first 100 days following the portal’s launch in Telangana, 4,489 phones were recovered. The State Additional DGP, CID, who is also designated as the Nodal Officer and Super User for the CEIR portal, oversees the operation and management of this initiative.

The CEIR portal has proven to be an effective tool in tracing and recovering lost mobile phones, providing significant relief to citizens who have lost their devices.