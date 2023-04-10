Telangana: Clash amid ‘Balagam’ movie screening in Jagtial claims a life

Hyderabad: Amid the ‘Balagam’ movie screening in Jagatial, a clash between two groups in Rajaram of Mallial mandal claimed the life of a youngster on Sunday night.

Police revealed that a few youngsters who were allegedly inebriated picked up an argument with each other while the villagers were watching a public screening of the Telugu movie.

“Shivaratri Naresh and Bhagyaraj were the rival groups,” claimed villagers.

The rival group attacked Gurram Praveen and Venkatesh with iron rods as the argument turned serious resulting in victims sustaining serious injuries.

While Praveen died on the spot, Venkatesh was shifted to Jagtial hospital.

The Mallial police have registered a case alongside initiating a probe into the matter and shifted Praveen’s body to the Jagtial government hospital for autopsy.