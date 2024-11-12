Telangana: CM apprehensive about delay in Gov granting permission to prosecute KTR

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his displeasure over the delay in Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma granting permission to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to prosecute BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the funds spent during the BRS government to host the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

He was answering the questions posed to him at a programme called “Express Adda” hosted by The Indian Express in Delhi on Tuesday, November 12. He said, “KTR is in Delhi for the past couple of days. Interestingly, the Governor too is expected to arrive in the capital.”

He wondered what was the need for delay in granting permission to prosecute the BRS leader under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

Talking about the prospects of Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, and the lessons learnt from the election in Haryana where the Congress lost, Revanth Reddy opined that to defeat BJP, the Congress’ state units need to fight the elections under Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP has religiously projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party’s face in every elections so far.

“In the assembly elections there are local factors which play out, and people like and dislike the parties/candidates based on those factors. To overcome this, we need to rally behind a leader like Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“To inspire the party workers and the people, the connect is Rahul Gandhi. In Maharashtra, Congress should ask votes in the name of Maratha and Rahul Gandhi,” he said, affirming that the fight was only between Modi’s sangh pariwar versus Mahatma Gandhi’s pariwar in the country.

He felt that 17 major investments for Maharashtra that were diverted to Gujarat by Modi sparked the Maratha pride of the people which the latter would have to face in the coming elections. He dubbed the elections as a rivalry between two siblings (Gujarat and Maharashtra).

He stressed the need for the central government to start the debate on the terms of reference for delimitation and appoint a commission to form the terms of reference.

He felt that the southern states would be at a loss if the population of the states was taken as the basis for performing delimitation, where the total number of MP seats may cross 800, but still, the seats for the southern states won’t grow, as these states have implemented family planning in its true spirit in the past.