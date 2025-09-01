Telangana CM asks MPs to ‘listen to conscience’ while voting for India’s next VP

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 31, urged all 60 MPs from Telugu-speaking states to vote according to their conscience in the upcoming vice-presidential election, saying the very identity of Telugu people in national politics was at stake.

He called upon all the political parties to support INDIA bloc candidate and former Supreme Court judge, B Sudershan Reddy, for the vice-president’s post. “Save India’s democracy from ‘Vote Chori’,” he said.

Addressing media persons at a joint press conference of Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Communist Party of India (CPI) state presidents in Hyderabad on Monday, CM Revanth opined that Sudershan Reddy, who spent 53 years serving the constitution, is an ideal candidate.

“Let us all keep aside our differences of opinion. We can talk politics and elections some other time. A person who has strong faith in Dr BR Ambedkar should be elected as the vice-president of India,” he said.

He stressed that this vice-presidential election is crucial, as it is a contest between protectors of India’s democracy and reservations for the poor and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, who want to destroy it.

He urged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan to support Sudershan Reddy.

Also Read Ready to seek support from BJP top brass if it allows me to do so: INDIA bloc VP candidate

CPI national secretary K Narayana said that the most important thing is Justice Sudershan Reddy accepting the requests to contest for the pivotal post.

“Even the judiciary has become infested by termites. But the democracy is strong on the ground. Sudarshan Reddy played a crucial role in strengthening the democracy at its foundations. All democrats should support him for the vice president’s post,” he appealed.