Telangana CM orders completion of cable bridge on Mir Alam Tank in 2.5 yrs

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the higher officials to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the iconic cable stayed bridge being constructed across the Mir Alam Tank for Rs 363 crore.

During a review meeting he held with the higher-ups in the municipal administration and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on new flyover and road projects in the city on Saturday, February 8, he ordered the officials to complete the construction of 2.65 km-long and 22.2 m- wide bridge within 30 months.

He directed the officials to keep in mind the entertainment and other needs of children while planning the bridge’s surroundings.

The officials put forward three proposals before the chief minister.

Making certain suggestions to the officials on road-widening works, Revanth Reddy asked the officials to come with a detailed report on those works being planned in two days.

The Mir Alam Tank cable bridge will connect Bangalore National Highway (NH-44) to Chintalmet Road, significantly reducing traffic congestion on the NH-44-Chintalmet route.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been planning to raise funds for the iconic cable bridge.