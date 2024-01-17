Telangana CM asks officials to speed up Regional Ring Road works

The completion of the RRR is expected to ease transportation and expedite development, particularly in the semi-urban zone.

Published: 17th January 2024
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Greater Hyderabad.

He emphasized the completion of land acquisition within three months and the prompt initiation of tender processes for the associated works, according to a press note from the CM’s office.

The RRR (North) project, spanning 158.645 kilometers, is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana’s first phase, with the state government bearing 50% of the land acquisition cost.

The government plans to divide Telangana into three clusters for industrial development; an urban cluster within the Outer Ring Road, a semi-urban cluster between the Outer Ring Road and RRR, and a rural cluster beyond the latter.

The chief minister also urged the National Highway Authority of India to declare the RRR (South) portion as a national highway and formulate a land acquisition plan for the area. The government is prepared to bear any financial burden to complete the RRR.

