Telangana CM asks police to act firmly to maintain law and order

Hyderabad: Amid continuing tension following the attack on BRS MLA P. Kaushik Reddy’s residence at Kondapur by supporters of defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed Director General of Police Jitender to deal firmly with those trying to create law and order problems in the state.

The Chief Minister made it clear that political conspiracies will not be tolerated.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was trying to damage Hyderabad’s brand image.

The Chief Minister asked the DGP to be firm in dealing with troublemakers, regardless of their power.

Following the Chief Minister’s direction, the DGP asked the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to deal strictly with anyone disturbing law and order.

According to a statement from the DGP’s office, he held a conference with the three police commissioners in the wake of recent developments.

The DGP stressed that there should not be any compromise on the law and order situation in the Tri-Commissionerates of Hyderabad. Anyone trying to disturb peace should be dealt with strictly as per law.

He said there should be zero tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The police chief appealed to all not to take the law into their own hands. He said the image of Telangana police should be protected in all circumstances.

Gandhi, an MLA from the Serilingampally constituency in Greater Hyderabad, along with his supporters had reached the residence of Kaushik Reddy after a war of words between the two following Gandhi’s appointment as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by the Assembly Speaker.

Police have booked Gandhi and his supporters for unlawful assembly, rioting, and trespass.

A case against Kaushik Reddy was also registered after he allegedly threatened a police officer during an argument at the office of Cyberabad Police Commissioner, where he had gone along with other BRS leaders to demand action against Gandhi.

Police on Friday stepped security at the houses of Kaushik Reddy, Gandhi, and other leaders after the BRS MLA threatened retaliatory action by holding a party meeting at Gandhi’s house.