Telangana CM asks RTC unions to prepare action plan on merger, polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 1, asked employee unions of state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to draw up an action plan on their demands, including the corporation’s merger with the government.

Reddy, who met the representatives of the unions, State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials here Friday evening, assured that the government would fulfill the pay revision demand of the employees.

He also agreed to the unions’ demands of payment of wages for the three days when the employees struck work recently and to withdraw the cases filed against them, an official release said.

He said the Congress government made appointments and also increased the number of buses in the corporation.

Among others, Reddy urged the unions to ensure cordial relations between the employees and the management.

The CM also said the government has allocated 100 acres for construction of a bus terminal at Gajula Ramaram here. The government would allot 150 acres near the international airport here for constrution of another terminal.

Talks between employees of RTC who were on strike and the state government concluded successfully on April 24 as the government agreed to the key demands of the workers.

Following marathon discussions between the leaders of the employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the cabinet sub-committee, the government had announced that it acceded to the demands, including a merger of RTC with the government, 11 per cent pay revision and elections to the employees’ unions.