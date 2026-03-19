Telangana CM assures regularisation of sada bainama land on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday, March 19, that soon the state government will resolve the issue of registering the land purchased before 2020 by farmers through sada bainama (sale deeds written, agreed and signed on white papers).

Revanth Reddy was speaking at the “Sri Parabhava Nama” Ugadi celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, where he made the announcement on Sada Bainama registrations.

In October 2020, the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had issued government order (GO) 112 to register the lands purchased through Sada Bainama, which was a process followed by farmers even since India attained independence.

Under Sada Bainama, the seller of the land and the buyer used to enter an agreement signed on a white paper, which itself was considered a land transfer document, though it was never entered in the revenue records of the state.

When GO 112 was issued, more than 9 lakh farmers applied for the regularisation/registration of those lands.

However, the GO was contested in the Telangana High Court by one Shinde Devidas from Nirmal district, who contended that the regularisation of those lands didn’t have a legal backing under the then Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act of 2020, which then led to the launch of the Dharani revenue portal.

The High Court had then issued interim orders preventing the state government from going ahead with the implementation of GO 112.

On August 26, 2025, a division bench comprising the then Chief Justice, Alok Aradhe, and Justice GM Mohiuddin lifted the interim stay issued in November 2020.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy had argued that the state government was committed to regularising lands purchased under sada bainamas, if they were in continuous possession for at least 12 years prior to 2014.

In its ruling, the bench had observed that since the old Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act was repealed and replaced by the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2025, the public interest litigation (PIL) filed on the basis of the previous law had become redundant.

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The Congress government had also promised before the 2023 Assembly elections that if it came to power, sada bainama lands would be regularised.

During the Telangana Assembly session on Wednesday, March 18, some of the BRS MLAs raised the issue of sada bainamas, urging the state government to regularise them, so that those farmers could access various benefits of government schemes.

The chief minister’s announcement on the Ugadi festival is being seen as a great relief to the farmers who purchased lands under sada bainama, which are mostly small extents of land, giving them hope which has evaded them for decades.

Speaking at the Ugadi event, Revanth Reddy said that the state government is committed to the welfare of the farming community, working to make them the “kings” by promoting agriculture as a lucrative profession.

The Chief Minister prayed to god for the people’s prosperity, peace and protection from natural disasters.

Revanth Reddy said that the new Telugu year was being dedicated to farmers’ welfare, and hence the government was moving forward with an objective of transforming the agriculture sector into a profitable occupation.

Stating that the government was providing a bonus in addition to remunerative prices, the CM said that Rythu Bharosa funds will be released and deposited in the farmers’ accounts on March 22. He mentioned that the state government has already spent Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme.

To provide relief to the farmers burdened by debt, he said that the state government waived off all farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

“It is also a matter of great pride for us that Telangana is the only state with the lowest debt burden on farmers in the entire country, where 70 per cent of the families are dependent on agriculture,” he said.

The CM highlighted that the “Bhu Bharati” revenue portal was introduced to resolve the land ownership issues by removing the earlier “Dharani portal,” which caused a lot of problems for farmers in owning their lands.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government was moving ahead to position Telangana as a frontrunner among all states in the country.

In the wake of increasing concerns rising out of natural disasters, Revanth Reddy said that the government remains constantly vigilant.