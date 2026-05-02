Telangana CM assures Rs 6,000 crore retirement benefits within 100 days

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will disburse all the pending retirement benefits of government pensioners amounting to Rs 6,000 crore within 100 days.

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During a meeting held with the employees’ union leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 2, Revanth Reddy has also instructed the committee of officials, to submit a report on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) at the earliest.

Based on the committee’s report, he said a decision will be taken on implementing the PRC.

He also assured that the health security cards to government employees will be given before June 1.

He asked the recognised employees’ unions to hold meetings once in two months and submit a report to the government about their issues.

Assuring that the state government was being friendly with the employees, Revanth Reddy assured that it is the government’s responsibility to address their issues.