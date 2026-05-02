Telangana CM assures Rs 6,000 crore retirement benefits within 100 days

CM A Revanth Reddy also assured that the government will take a decision on implementing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) based on the report of the committee of officials

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 9:26 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister with pensioners, promising release of retirement benefits within 100 days.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will disburse all the pending retirement benefits of government pensioners amounting to Rs 6,000 crore within 100 days.

During a meeting held with the employees’ union leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 2, Revanth Reddy has also instructed the committee of officials, to submit a report on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) at the earliest.

Based on the committee’s report, he said a decision will be taken on implementing the PRC.

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He also assured that the health security cards to government employees will be given before June 1.

He asked the recognised employees’ unions to hold meetings once in two months and submit a report to the government about their issues.

Assuring that the state government was being friendly with the employees, Revanth Reddy assured that it is the government’s responsibility to address their issues.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 9:26 pm IST

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