Telangana CM attends World Telugu conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy attended the World Telugu Fedaration’s (WTF) biennial conference, on its closing day on Sunday, December 5.

The 12th Biennial Conference, held at Novotel in Hyderabad, aims at preserving, promoting, and celebrating the rich tapestry of Telugu culture across the globe.

The World Telugu Federation was started three decades ago by former chief minister and film actor NT Rama Rao.

While speaking at the event, the Telangana CM said that he was delighted to participate in the World Telugu Federation conference.

“After Hindi, Telugu is the most spoken language in the country. Many Telugu leaders have been active in the national politics,” he said.

“People like Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, PV Narasimha Rao, NTR, Kaka, Jaipal Reddy, Venkaiah Naidu played a key role in the country’s politics. These days, the role of Telugu leaders in the country’s politics decreased,” he went on to say.

“No one should forget their mother language even if they excel in politics, film or business. We should acquire knowledge of foreign language knowledge apart from respecting our language” Revanth Reddy said, asserting the importance of the usage of one’s native language.

The Telangana CM claimed that the government, in efforts to mark respect to the Telugu language, has been using Telugu prominently in the service of people in recent times.

He urged Telugu NRIs to invest in Telangana and cooperate in the development of the state. The government has envisaged a ‘2050 development plan’ with the slogan “Telangana Rising” to prepare plans to develop Future City as the biggest city in the world, he added.

The Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said that the two Telugu states of Telangana and AP should move forward and compete with the world in terms of development.