Telangana CM calls Naidu, hopes for cordial relations between two states

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday spoke to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu over phone and congratulated him over the TDP’s resounding victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections.

As Chandrababu Naidu is set to take over as the CM of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy expressed hope that the cordial relations between the two states will continue and pending issues related to bifurcation of undivided AP will be resolved.

Revanth Reddy’s call to Naidu comes in the backdrop of several issues between the two states remaining unresolved even 10 years after the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth Reddy, who is also president of Congress in Telangana, held a meeting on the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency which was bagged by Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

He spoke to Naidu during the meeting, a release said.

Congress nominee Balram Naik Porika won from Mahabubabad with a margin of 3,49,165 votes over his nearest BRS rival Kavitha Maloth.

The division of various institutions and corporations, listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, between the two states, has not been completed as there was no consensus over several issues.

According to the AP Reorganisation Act, as many as 89 government companies and corporations are listed in the Ninth Schedule.