Telangana CM cautions DCC presidents against crushing intraparty opponents

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, February 21, cautioned the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents not to crush their opponents within the party, but to take them into confidence and work together instead.

The CM told them not to feel like they are the head of their districts, adding that all their actions would be closely monitored.

“There is no quota in Congress except the merit quota. Don’t misuse your DCC president’s post,” he warned, while addressing the training session of the newly-appointed district presidents in Hyderabad.

He reminded them that after being appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, he met every Congress leader and sought their support to take the party forward.

“It is because of working unitedly that our vote percentage went from 2 per cent to 40 per cent, which brought Congress to power in the state,” he pointed out.

Also noting that the difference of vote percentage between Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the 2023 assembly election was just 2 per cent, he said it grew to 4 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and by the municipal elections, it grew to 12 per cent.

“This was made possible only because of our workers and because of the people’s confidence in us,” he said.