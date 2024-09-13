Telangana CM directs officials to employ transgenders as traffic volunteers

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, September 13, directed top officials to consider employing persons from the transgender community, as a voluntary force in traffic, (home guards). This initiative aims to provide them with regular income while contributing to improved traffic management in the city.

The chief minister asked officials, to gather data on transgenders, interested in the employment opportunity. He was addressing a meeting with the city’s top civic officials to review progress in various municipal works, including road maintenance, sanitation, footpath development, etc. inside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The review comes ahead of the Telangana Praja Palana Dinothsavam celebrations, scheduled for September 17.

The chief minister also demanded strict actions to be taken against the contractors failing to fulfil their agreements with the government, after winning tenders. He directed officials to submit reports over defaulting contractors within 15 days cautioning them against submitting false reports.

The CM announced that contractors failing to complete the project works within the scheduled time will be prosecuted. Emphasising the need for timely completion of civic works, he ensures the citizens are not deprived of the basic services in the city.