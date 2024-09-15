‘Telangana CM distorting history, aligning with BJP,’ says Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan on Sunday, September 15 alleged that chief minister A Revanth Reddy was distorting history and aligning his views with those of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sravan criticised Reddy for observing the Praja Palana Dinotsavam on September 17, which coincides with the Hyderabad Liberation Day, observed by the BJP.

“Various political forces interpret the day differently, but Revanth Reddy’s approach stands out for its inconsistency with the Indian National Congress’s traditionally balanced stance and its clear political opportunism,” he said.

Sravan wondered if senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge were aware of CM Revanth’s decisions. “Are senior leaders at AICC and TPCC aware of Revanth Reddy conspicuously attempting to exploit the historical festival by rebranding it as Telangana Praja Palana Dinothsavam,” the letter stated.

Srava pointed out that Revanth in the past has personally invited prominent BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy, and Bandi Sanjay, who do not see eye to eye with Rahul Gandhi nationally. “This significant move reflects a deceitful alignment with the BJP, reinforcing the suspicion that he might be preparing to merge with them in the future,” the letter stated.