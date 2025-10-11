Telangana CM expresses shock over Telugu Dalit IPS officer’s ‘suicide’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday expressed “deep shock” over the alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Haryana, describing the “forced death” as a stark example of attacks in the name of caste.

According to a post by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office on ‘X’, Reddy said the ‘pathetic living conditions’ of common people were evident if even an ADGP-level officer faced alleged caste-based harassment.

“CM Revanth Reddy expressed serious concern over such intolerable incidents and warned that hatred towards oppressed communities will poison society,” the post said.

“These kinds of disgraceful incidents will drive people towards losing faith in the Constitution, equality, and justice,” it added.

Reddy urged that everyone should “vehemently condemn such attacks on oppressed communities.”

Calling the incident “not only an assault on the IPS officer but also on the entire country”, he said it should be treated as a serious issue.

The chief minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

He reportedly left behind a “final note” accusing eight senior police officers of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and atrocities.”