Telangana CM extends deadline for regularization of notary lands

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the regularisation of land and houses for poor people in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The Chief Minister has advised the public to take advantage of this facility of the government, and the deadline for regularization of notary lands under GO 59, 58 has been extended for one more month.

During the inauguration of the new secretariat on Monday, MLAs from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, twin cities, met the Chief Minister and appealed to him to extend the deadline of GO 59, 58. The Chief Minister responded positively to their request and decided to extend the deadline by a month.

The Chief Minister has assured the people that the government will resolve all issues through legislation and give them titles with legal rights. A special campaign will be launched to solve the problems of the houses of the poor simultaneously.

In this context, the Chief Minister also announced that notary issues of agricultural lands would be resolved, and a collector’s conference would be held soon.

State Minister Malla Reddy, BRS MLAs A Gandhi, M Gopinath, D Nagendra, M Krishna Rao, K Sarbandar, A Saku, and Majlis MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, among others, met the Chief Minister to discuss the regularization of land and houses for poor people in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The Chief Minister has urged poor people to immediately meet their respective MLAs and regularize their lands of notary and other houses. With this move, the government plans to provide fair rights to poor people without any problems in construction.

The decision of the Chief Minister to extend the deadline for regularization of notary lands under GO 59, 58 for one more month has been welcomed by the people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The public has expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his efforts to resolve the issues of land and house regularization for the poor people of the city.