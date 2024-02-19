Telangana CM for early start of Musi Riverfront development work

The officials have been asked to clean up the entire Musi river before starting the work

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, February 19, directed the officials to start Musi Riverfront development work at the earliest.

He held a review of the Musi Riverfront Development Project with officials.

During the review meeting held at Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) office at Nanakramguda, the officials told the Chief Minister about the location sketch of Musi river boundaries and other important details.

The CM directed the officials to complete the exercise to start the Musi Riverfront development project at the earliest.

The officials have been asked to clean up the entire Musi river before starting the work.

Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to prepare the Musi river development plans in such a way that all the historical structures along the river in the city are connected.

He also suggested dividing the work between the officials to take up the work at a fast pace.

During his visit to London and Dubai last month, the Chief Minister inspected the riverfront projects.

He had also held special meetings with representatives of foreign companies, design, planning, architecture firms and consultancy experts in Dubai.

Earlier, the state government said reputed companies from all over the world have evinced interest in executing the project.

Top officials of Meinhardt Group, a global planning, engineering and project management company, had called on Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on February 6.

