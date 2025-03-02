Telangana govt provided 55,163 jobs, says CM; slams BJP, BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that for the “first time” in history, a state government provided 55,163 jobs in its first year of coming to power. He alsolashed out at opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for “spreading rumours” about the ruling Congress government.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday, March 2, at Wanaparthy district, the Telangana chief minister said that both the BRS and BJP are “unable to digest” the progress made by the Congress in one year of its coming to power.

No power cuts in Telangana, claims CM

He continued saying that so far, the Congress government has deposited Rs 7625 crore in farmers’ accounts. He claimed Telangana has witnessed no power cuts even as the state consumption has increased to 16,000 megawatts.

“The farmers of Telangana are receiving 24 hours of free power supply,” alleged the chief minister.

Wanaparthy is close to my heart: CM Revanth

“I have been closely connected to Wanaparthy since my student days, where I not only received an education but life’s valuable lessons. This place has shaped me and played a key role in my political success. I am committed to developing the Wanaparthy Assembly constituency in a way that preserves its self-respect and unique identity in Telangana,” he said.

“The political awareness I gained from Wanaparthy helped me become the chief minister of Telangana,” he said. The chief minister launched several development projects in Wanaparthy district. He laid the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated Residential School, a new IT Tower, a Government General Hospital, and new buildings for the Zilla Parishad (Boys) School and Junior College.

Women in Telangana are now empowered, alleges CM

On empowering the women of Telangana, the chief minister blamed the former BRS party of reducing the women’s self-help groups by not providing interest-free loans.

“A thousand buses were purchased by women’s self help groups and operated on hire for TSRTC. The task of stitching school uniforms was awarded to self-help group women. The responsibility of running government schools was also entrusted to women’s self-help groups. 150 crore women have benefitted from the Mahalakshmi welfare scheme that allows women in Telangana free Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus rides. The government has reimbursed Rs. 4500 crore to the RTC,” said the CM.

SLBC collapse after 10 year neglect: Telangana CM

Attacking former Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Revanth Reddy questioned how the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) collapse took place a week ago, which left over half a dozen workers buried under the rubble.

“SLBC collapsed after being neglected for ten years. Isn’t this KCR’s fault? Is KCR sitting calm when Andhra Pradesh lifted water to Rayalaseema? Didn’t KCR call Jagan to Pragati Bhavan and lay the foundation stone for Rayalaseema by hosting a party?” questioned the Telangana CM rhetorically.

Calling KCR a “Palamuru traitor”, he said Krishna river water is being diverted to Andhra because of “KCR’s wickedness”. Revanth said that KCR had signed the agreement with AP which “meted injustice” to Telangana in the allocation of Krishna waters after the bifurcation of both states in 2014. “That signature became a curse for Telangana. I became the Chief Minister of Telangana to pay off Palamuru’s debt,” said the Telangana chief minister.

How many jobs has Modi given to Telangana, asks CM

CM Revanth Reddy also attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving false hopes to the youth of the country by stating they will provide two crore jobs every year. “Modi should give 24 crore jobs. How many jobs has Modi given to Telangana? He gave only two jobs to Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay as Union ministers in Telangana,” said Revanth Reddy. He added that the Centre did not give even a “single rupee” when Secunderabad was hit by floods in the past. The Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat is represented by BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy.