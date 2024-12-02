Telangana CM inaugurates clinics for transgenders, expands ambulance fleet

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy virtually inaugurated 33 ‘Maitri Clinics’ across the state on Monday, December 2 as part of the ‘Health Festival’ in Hyderabad. These clinics aim to provide free health check-ups, diagnostic tests and medicines for transgender individuals.

As part of the ongoing Praja Palana – Praja Vijayaotsavalu celebrations marking one year of the Congress government in Telangana, Revanth Reddy, alongside state health minister Damodar Raja Narsimha, launched several initiatives.

To reduce the average ambulance response time from 18 minutes to 14 minutes, the chief minister also flagged off 213 ambulances, expanding the state’s ambulance fleet from 790 to 1,003.

These include the inauguration of 16 Nursing and 28 Paramedical Colleges adding 960 new BSc Nursing seats and 1,680 paramedical seats bringing the total to 2,360 and 3,172 seats respectively.

Additionally, 442 civil assistant surgeons and 24 food safety officers received their appointment orders during the event.

On December 3, CM Revanth is set to officially inaugurate the Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover project as part of the ‘Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavalu’ initiative. The flyover will facilitate smoother transit for both residents and tourists visiting one of Hyderabad’s most popular attractions.

In addition to the flyover, CM Revanth Reddy will inaugurate several key projects, including six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) located at various sites across the city.