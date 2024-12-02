Rs 1000 cr Coca-Cola plant inaugurated in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated a Coca-Cola Greenfield plant worth 1,000 crore at the Bandathimmapur Food Park in Siddipet district on Monday, December 2.

The newly constructed facility is expected to provide employment to 400 people once it operates at full capacity. it will build a state-of-the-art, digitally enabled, automated, smart factory at Bandathimmapur that will manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water, and sparkling beverages.

A statement said the plant used sustainable practices that would not only strengthen the industrial landscape but also contribute to economic and social progress.

The milestone project, the statement said, underscored the state’s commitment to attracting significant investments and driving industrial growth, positioning Telangana as a hub for world-class infrastructure and opportunities.

Telangana industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu also presided over the inauguration of the Coca-Cola plant.