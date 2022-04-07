Telangana: Coca Cola to set up factory in Siddipet district

Hyderabad: The Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Thursday announced that it will be setting up the company’s second factory in the state at the Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park, Siddipet district. It already operates a factory at Ameenpur.

HCCB will invest up to Rs 600 crores in the first phase, to build a state-of-the-art, digitally enabled, automated, smart factory at Bandathimmapur that will manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water, and sparkling beverages. It will also generate numerous jobs out of which more than fifty percent of them will go to women, a press note from the company said.

The factory is expected to be ready for commercial production at the end of 2023. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has already allotted a land parcel measuring 48.53 acres to HCCB at the Food Park.

The company also announced entering an MoU with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana in the presence of the state Industries minister KT Rama Rao and Principal Secretary for Industries Jayesh Ranjan for capacity building of organisations in the areas of water, solid waste management, and skill-building.

Under the joint initiative, the state government and HCCB will collaborate to impart skill training to over 10000 youth in two years.

“This partnership will benefit existing and upcoming industries as the government is encouraging the food processing sector in the state with the objectives of increasing farmer income, rescuing food wastage, and improving value addition,” the company said in a press note.

HCCB made these announcements on the occasion of the company celebrating twenty-five years of its presence in the country.

Congratulating the company on the announcements, KTR asserted that the government values HCCB’s presence in the state for over two decades.

“By announcing the establishment of a second factory in its 25th anniversary and through strategic partnerships that have been signed up, HCCB’s commitment to the state deepens. I congratulate the company, its employees, and its partners for the milestone of 25 years,” he said.

The minister remarked that when a large corporation like HCCB chooses to reinvest in a state, it demonstrates the ease of doing business.

“Telangana is amongst India’s most progressive states with policies that provide confidence. We understand that industrial growth and development done in a sustainable manner are important for the progress of people in the state. Telangana is home to some of the biggest and most famous corporate names in the world because of our policies. We would like all of you to be the ambassador of our state While we want HCCB to invest more and more in Telangana, we also welcome other players to come and establish their presence,” he said.