Telangana: CM KCR likely to announce BRS agenda on December 9

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will undertake a tour of the districts including Mahbubnagar and Mahbubabad to interact with people ahead of the assembly elections.

The tour will be KCR’s first following the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) victory in the Munugode by-poll. The chief minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at a college in Mahbubnagar on December 4. He will also inaugurate a few projects in Mahbubnagar.

KCR is likely to make an announcement on podu lands during his visit to Mahbubabad, for which women and child welfare minister Satyawati Rathore has been touring the district along with officials.

The chief mister is also scheduled to announce the agenda of his national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in New Delhi on December 9, reported the Times of India.