Telangana: KCR asks ministers, officials to ensure quality of roads

Hyderabad: A high-level review meeting with state cabinet ministers and officials of Roads, Buildings, and Panchayat Raj Departments was held on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

During the meeting, steps to be taken to maintain the roads, regular repair of damaged roads, appointments to be undertaken in the Roads and Buildings Department to boost work quality, etc. were discussed.

రాష్ట్రంలో రోడ్ల పరిస్థితి పైన, రోడ్లను ఎప్పటికీ చెక్కు చెదరకుండా అద్దాల మాదిరిగా ఉంచేందుకు చేపట్టవలసిన చర్యలు, పాడయిన రోడ్లను ఎప్పటికప్పుడు మరమ్మత్తులు చేయడం, పనుల నాణ్యత పెంచే దిశగా రోడ్లు భవనాలు శాఖలో చేపట్టాల్సిన నియామకాలు తదితర కార్యాచరణపై సీఎం సమీక్షించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 17, 2022

Ministers Shri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, State President of Rythubandhu Samiti, MLC Shri Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs, and other high officials participated.