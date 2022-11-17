Telangana: KCR asks ministers, officials to ensure quality of roads

Ministers Shri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, State President of Rythubandhu Samiti, MLC Shri Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs, and other high officials participated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th November 2022 4:22 pm IST
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: A high-level review meeting with state cabinet ministers and officials of Roads, Buildings, and Panchayat Raj Departments was held on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

During the meeting, steps to be taken to maintain the roads, regular repair of damaged roads, appointments to be undertaken in the Roads and Buildings Department to boost work quality, etc. were discussed.

Ministers Shri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, State President of Rythubandhu Samiti, MLC Shri Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs, and other high officials participated.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button