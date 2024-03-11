Telangana CM launches Indiramma housing scheme, calls BRS’ 2BHK ‘farce’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the Indiramma Housing scheme in Bhadrachalam on Monday, March 11.

Under the scheme, applicants, who already own a piece of land, will receive financial aid of Rs 5 lakh. The government will also help in receiving house pattas or house titles for women beneficiaries. The scheme can be availed only through filing the Praja Palana application.

Telangana govt launched Indiramma housing scheme



CM Revanth Reddy Challenged KCR to seek votes where he gave 2BhK houses while congress will wherever they gave Indiramma houses.



He challenged BJP on implementation of PM Awas Yojana



He visited Bhadrachalam temple prior to the… pic.twitter.com/XsZu3Eu4rC — Naveena (@TheNaveena) March 11, 2024

While inaugurating the housing scheme, the chief minister called the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s 2BHK housing scheme a ‘farce’. He said the former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) deceived the citizens under the pretext of providing houses.

Throwing an open challenge to KCR, CM Revanth Reddy said, “BRS should seek votes in the villages where the 2BHK scheme was sanctioned, and Congress will seek votes where Indiramma houses are being constructed.”

Four lakh Indiramma houses sanctioned: CM

Divulging more details, CM Revanth Reddy said that as many as 4,50,000 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned at the cost of Rs. 22,500 crores. “The objective of launching the Indiramma housing scheme is to fulfil the dream of owning a house by all sections of the poor,” he said.

“The Congress shares a special bond with Khammam district which is why the Indiramma Housing scheme is being launched from here,” the chief minister said.

One of six guarantees

The Indiramma Housing scheme is part of the six guarantees, a poll promise made by the Congress party during its assembly election campaign last year.

Earlier, the party launched the Mahalakshmi scheme, providing free TSRTC bus travel for women and transgender women and Rs 500/- per refill LPG domestic cylinder for White Ration Card (Food Security Card) holders.

It also launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme providing free electricity under 200 units.