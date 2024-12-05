Telangana CM launches mobile app for Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, December 5, launched a special mobile app to select beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme of the state government.

The beneficiaries under the scheme will be selected from Friday. Officials will visit villages to verify the applications and select beneficiaries.

Under the first phase of the scheme, the government will provide assistance to the poor for the construction of 4.5 lakh houses. The government will sanction Rs 5 lakh to eligible poor beneficiaries who own a plot, towards the construction of houses.

In the subsequent phase, a housing site and Rs 5 lakh will be allotted to landless poor. The scheme was launched by the Chief Minister at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on March 11.

CM Revanth Reddy said 3,500 houses will be built in each Assembly constituency under the first phase.

The poorest of the poor will be given priority under the scheme. Dalits, tribals, agriculture workers, physically challenged, sanitation workers, single women and transgenders will get priority.

The chief minister said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi strived to help the poor fulfil their dream of a dignified life with their own house. He claimed that there is no village in the house without Indiramma houses.

He said more than 25 lakh houses were built under the Indiramma scheme between 2004 and 2014.

CM Reddy said, “The scheme started with Rs 4,000 per unit and increased to Rs 1.21 lakh during YSR’s regime. Now under the people’s government, the per unit cost has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.”

He stated that the app was being launched at a time when the Congress government was completing its first year.

CM Reddy reiterated that the BRS had pushed the state into a financial crisis.

He said when the Congress came to power in the state, it “inherited” Rs 7 lakh crore debts raised by the BRS.

He advised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to change his attitude and come forward to give his suggestions to the government for the state’s development.

The chief minister also invited BRS chief KCR to participate in the first anniversary celebrations of the Congress government.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government remained committed to fulfilling the dream of every poor family to have his own house.

He listed out the welfare schemes implemented by the government during the last year including crop loan waiver to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore, free bus travel for women, cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free electricity up to 200 units every month.

Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy said during the 10-year rule of BRS, tenders were called for 1.52 lakh double-bedroom houses while construction was taken up for 98,000 houses. He alleged that only 62,000 houses were completed and they were allotted to supporters of the then-ruling party.