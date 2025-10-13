Telangana CM names Sriram Sagar phase 2 after Damodar Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, October 12 announced that the phase 2 of Sriram Sagar project will be named after Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy.

The project is located in the Suryapet district. Addressing a memorial, the CM described Damodara Reddy’s death as an irreplaceable loss not only for the Congress party but for the people of Nalgonda and surrounding districts.

Revanth recalled the late leader’s lifelong commitment to public service, noting that Damodara Reddy represented the region as an MLA five times and served twice as a minister in the united Andhra Pradesh government.

Speakers at the memorial highlighted Damodar Reddy’s legacy of drinking water and irrigation advocacy, protection of party cadres during turbulent times, and steadfast service to the poor.

He was praised for championing the Sri Ram Sagar Project and campaigning for allocation of Godavari waters to drought-prone areas of Nalgonda.

Those efforts, leaders said, reflected a development vision rooted in irrigation, education and long-term rural prosperity.

Several speakers stressed Damodara Reddy’s personal sacrifice. Born into a family with substantial landholdings across Nalgonda and Khammam, he reportedly did not use his position to amass wealth. Instead, he is remembered for relinquishing inherited properties in service of public causes. That selflessness, participants said, marked him as a different kind of politician.

On October 2, Damodar Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad due to a kidney-related illness. Reddy, who was elected to the assembly for five terms, had served as IT Minister when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2004-2009.

He had represented the Suryapet and Tungaturti assembly constituencies in the assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

