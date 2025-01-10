Telangana CM orders collectors to hold gram sabhas on schemes rolling-out on Jan 26

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy instructed all district collectors to hold gram sabhas in villages and ward sabhas in municipalities to create awareness regarding the implementation of new schemes Indiramma Illu, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa schemes and the issuance of new ration cards which the state government plans to kick start from January 26, on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The chief minister held a meeting with district collectors along with deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha and Jupalli Krishna Rao at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday, January 10.

A review of the preparations for grounding the the schemes, preparation of the list of beneficiaries, and issuing ration cards were discussed in the meeting which is currently underway.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)