CM promises to withdraw cases against tribals in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Friday, January 10, announced welfare initiatives for the state’s tribal population. During a meeting with community leaders at the Telangana Secretariat, he also announced the withdrawal of cases against tribal youths.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy promised to remove cases against them during various protests and agitations, citing it would hamper their career and job opportunities in the future. The state government will also adopt a resolution to withdraw the cases.

The chief minister promised to hold meetings with the community leaders at an increased frequency of once in four months to discuss the issues faced by tribal communities in Telangana and to find solutions for them.

In the detailed discussion, the tribal elders expressed the communities’ problems including the lack of transportation facilities, agriculture, drinking water supply, cases registered against them, education, employment and financial issues, to which, the CM promised to resolve some of the issues immediately, and directed the officials to submit a detailed report on possible solutions of the issues.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary Santhi Kumari to issue orders to organize birth and death anniversaries of tribal warrior Komuram Bheem as official state functions.

Study circles for tribal students of Telangana

Chief minister Revanth Reddy announced that special attention will be paid to education, employment and economic empowerment of the tribal youth, for which, special study circles exclusively for tribal students.

Funds are being sanctioned for the construction of the building of the study circle and 100 per cent overseas scholarships will be granted to all tribal students who applied.

CM Revanth directed the tribal leaders to immediately submit the details of the applications to panchayati raj and rural development minister Seethakka.

It was decided that the government would study and prepare a plan to teach primary education in the Gondi language, and steps would be taken to fill teaching and non-teaching posts in the tribal B Ed colleges in Utnoor and Bhadrachalam.

The tribal students would be given special priority and accommodation in the new Young India Skills University, the CM said, suggesting the tribal elders encourage youth in the communities to join skill development training programmes.

Tribal farmers to get free solar pumps

To ensure the economic development of the tribal farmers in Telangana, chief minister Revanth Reddy promised to provide solar water pumps with a 100 per cent subsidy while directing officials to submit reports on the study of digging borewells under the Indira Jala Prabha scheme.

Houses will be allotted to the tribals separately under the CM quota, irrespective of the houses allotted under the MLA quota, Revanth Reddy said. The chief minister also instructed the officials to ensure that the houses were allotted in proportion to the population.

CM Revanth promised to sanction more funds for Keslapur Jatara and construct buildings for tribal centers. A study will be conducted on the availability of government lands for the construction of these centres.

The chief minister and the tribal elders were joined by minister Seethakka, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, former MP Soyam Bapurao, former MLA Atram Sakku, professor Gummadi Anuradha, in the meeting.