Telangana CM promises Rs 100 cr for Young India Skill University

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has promised Rs 100 crore to support the management of the Young India Skill University, which is set to develop in Mucherla, Ranga Reddy district. This decision was taken during a board meeting on Thursday, September 19, where officials presented the university’s key aspects to industrialists.

Revanth Reddy emphasised the need for a corpus fund to ensure the university’s successful full-scale operations and sought the cooperation of all parties involved.

The Skill University will offer 17 courses including pharma, construction, banking, financial services, e-commerce & logistics, retail, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics. It will train 20,000 youth every year. The number will increase in a phased manner.

The university is being set up as part of the public-private partnership model, with its head office and main campus in Hyderabad.

Earlier, on August 1, Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Young India Skill University. He also outlined plans for major infrastructure improvements, such as a 200-foot road linking the new city to the airport and the introduction of metro services. He assured support for landowners and promised government-backed skill training and job opportunities for their children.