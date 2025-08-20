Telangana CM pushes for lower Assembly poll age limit of 21

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 20, called for the age limit to contest in Assembly elections to be reduced to 21 years from the present 25 years.

While offering floral tributes at Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite Telangana State Secretariat on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti, the Telangana chief minister recalled that the former reduced the voting age from 21 years to 18 years to empower the youth in nation-building.

Inspired by this, the CM remarked similar efforts should be made to bring down the age for contesting assembly elections to 21 years.

He also recalled that the foundation for Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City was laid during Rajiv Gandhi’s era, and said that the former Prime Minister’s reforms in computers and telecom enabled the Telugu states to compete globally.

“With his inspiration, we will shape Hyderabad into a world-class developed city. The government will continue to move forward with Rajiv Gandhi’s ideals. It is with that respect we installed his statue in front of the Secretariat, which stands as the heart of governance,” the chief minister said.