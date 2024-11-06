Telangana CM Revanth briefs Governor on caste survey

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief minister A Revanth Reddy met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, November 6, to brief him about the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey which has been launched by the government across the state.

He gave the governor complete details of the process being adopted in the survey. The Telangana chief minister requested the governor to bring the survey, launched by the state government, to the attention of the central government, so that the state survey could be taken into consideration during the national census which is expected to be launched in 2025 across the country.

Revanth Reddy and other leaders who accompanied him, told the governor that Telangana will stand as a role model for the country in the survey of socio, economic, educational, employment, political and caste composition in the state.

Revenue minister P Srinivasa Reddy, MPs C Kiran Kumar Reddy and Balaram Naik, government advisors Vem Narender Reddy, Shabbir Ali and Gutta Amit Reddy were also present on the occasion.