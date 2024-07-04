Telangana CM Revanth seeks funds, IPS posts in meet with PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, July 4, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him review the IPS cadre in the state, seeking more officers for the state. Revanth Reddy also highlighted the need for establishing security force camps in Adilabad, Mancherial, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, to counter left-wing extremism. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought fulfilment of promises to Telangana under the State Reorganisation Act 2014, among other things.

Revanth Reddy told the Union Home Minister that these three districts of Telangana were previously impacted by left-wing extremism but later removed from the SRE (Security-Related Expenditure) scheme. He stressed the importance of focusing more on Telangana’s security, given its extensive border with neighbouring states.

The Telangana chief minister informed the Union minister that the CPI Maoist Committee is reportedly attempting to expand its influence by leveraging the favourable terrain in the forested hills along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Revanth Reddy also requested the establishment of CRPF JTF camps in Kondavai village of Charla Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and Alubaka village of Venkatapuram Mandal, Mulugu district.

He also requested the release of Rs 18.31 crore, pending for the last four years, which constitutes 60 percent of the central share for SPOs (Special Police Officers).

Revanth seeks more IPS posts

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy also asked Amit Shah to review the IPS posts allocated to Telangana. He said that it is done every five years and urged the Union home minister to conduct the review for Telangana, which was last done in 2016.

Telangana was allocated 61 IPS posts during its formation, which he said is now insufficient for the new state’s requirements and sought another 29 more IPS officers.

Revanth Reddy also asked to allocate necessary funds for the modernization of the state’s highest intelligence departments, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG NAB) and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TG CSB).

Revanth Reddy met with the Union home minister at his residence in Delhi on Thursday, along with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. During the hour-long meeting, various issues were brought to the Minister’s attention. To control and curb drug and cyber crimes, Revanth also requested Rs 88 crore for TG NAB and Rs 90 crore for TG CSB for the procurement of modern technology and equipment.

The chief minister also requested Shah’s cooperation in resolving long-pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Reorganization Act. He emphasized the need for ‘justice’ for Telangana in claims made by Andhra Pradesh over assets and institutions not mentioned in the Reorganization Act. He asked for a ‘harmonious’ resolution of disputes related to the distribution of government buildings and corporations listed under Schedule 9 (as per Sections 53, 68, 71 of the Act) and the institutions under Schedule 10 (as per Section 75 of the Act).

Telangana CM also meets PM Modi

Revanth Reddy discussed several critical issues, which included the allocation of coal blocks to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He urged the removal of the Shravanapalli coal block from the auction list and its allocation, along with Koyagudem and Sattupalli Block 3, to SCCL, which he said is vital to meet the state’s power generation needs.

The chief minister also sought the revival of the ITIR project in Hyderabad to encourage the growth of new IT companies and developers. Initially approved in 2010, it has been stalled since 2014. He also requested the allocation of 2,450 acres of Defence lands for infrastructure projects in Telangana, including elevated corridors on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar and Hyderabad-Nagpur highways (NH-44).

The Telangana chief minister offered alternative land in Raviryal in exchange for Defence lands. He also sought the fulfilment of State Reorganization Act promises, including the establishment of a steel plant in Bayyaram and a coach factory in Kazipet. Additionally, he asked for a grant release of Rs 1,800 crores under the Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) for 2019-2024.