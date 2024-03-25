Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy celebrates Holi with grandson

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 9:10 pm IST
Telangan CM Revanth Reddy and his wife with their Grandson
Telangan CM Revanth Reddy and his wife with their Grandson- (X- @NewsGlitzTelugu)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday celebrated Holi with his family members.

Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha were seen playing the festival of colours with their grandson at their house in Hyderabad. The couple spent some fun-filled moments with the grandson.

Also Read
Telangana: Panchayat secy wears gorilla costume to keep monkeys at bay

Earlier, the Chief Minister extended greetings to people on the occasion of Holi. He wished everyone to celebrate the festival of colours, which symbolises love, affection, happiness, peace and brotherhood, with great joy.

MS Education Academy

He also appealed to people to celebrate the Holi festival by using natural colours in traditional methods.

Revanth Reddy said in his message that the fruits of welfare and development in the ‘ Praja Palana ‘ in the new government will fill the families’ lives with shining colours.

Holi, which also stands for the unity of people of all communities irrespective of caste and religion, will bring a change in the entire country, he said, adding that a new democratic environment will soon emerge and render justice to all communities in accordance with their ambitions and aspirations in the country.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 9:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button