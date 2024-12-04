Telangana CM Revanth Reddy challenges Union ministers on Modi’s job creation record

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy challenged Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to prove if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ever filled 55,143 government vacancies while he served as the chief minister of Gujarat for 14 years, the way the Congress government has achieved that feat within a year.

Addressing the “Yuva Vikasa Vijayotsava Sabha” public meeting held at Peddapalli on Wednesday, December 4, he said that he was ready to attend any public meeting of BJP in Gujarat, and was willing to send a chartered flight to invite Modi for a debate at Telangana Secretariat on job creation and farm loan waiver.

Reddy questioned the absence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) from the ongoing Backward Classes (BC) Census, implying their reluctance to support the government’s efforts to ensure BCs receive their fair share of funds and political representation. “I urge the BCs to socially boycott those who aren’t participating in the caste census,” he appealed.

He also criticized KCR for not attending Assembly sessions, proposing a live video conference from Praja Bhavan that would be broadcast across all Rythu Vedikas in the state, allowing KCR to explain how he managed to earn Rs 1 crore per acre at his farmhouse in Erravelli, Gajwel constituency.

“When farmers were dying by suicide for ten years, KCR was making Rs 1 crore per acre in his Gajwel farmhouse. Instead of appreciating our farm loan waiver and Rs 500 per quintal bonus for paddy, he is sending his sacrificial rams (Harish Rao and KTR) to criticise and obstruct our work,” he said.

He asked the people to think whether Telangana was achieved to serve the interests of just one family, referring to the Raos, or to realise the aspirations of the youth who laid down their lives and sacrificed their careers for the movement.

“In ten years KCR couldn’t fill as many jobs as we filled in ten months. He nominated his daughter Kavitha as the MLC within three months after the people rejected her as their MP. He made Vinod Rao the state planning board vice-chairman as soon as the people rejected him as their MP,” he pointed out.

He said 35 lakh job-seekers registered with TGPSC had lost their prime age between 21 and 35 years, preparing for competitive exams in coaching centres, while the BRS government neglected their recruitment for ten long years.

Revanth Reddy promised from the dais that he was responsible for making one crore women in the state ‘crorepatis’ by empowering the women from the self-help groups to become entrepreneurs. He also promised engineering and law colleges for Satavahana University, along with plans for an airport in Ramagundam and bringing a Coca-Cola factory to Manthan soon.

During the event, he handed over joining orders to 8,084 job achievers selected through TGPSC for Group 4 services and laid foundation stones or inaugurated various infrastructural projects worth Rs 1,035 crore.

He laid foundation stones and inaugurated various infrastructural and developmental projects worth Rs 1,035 crore during the event. Major developments included the inauguration of the Peddapalli bus depot, the foundation for the Peddapalli bypass, road works, upgrading the Manthani government hospital from 50 to 100 beds, the establishment of a temple tourism circuit at Ramagiri-Manthani, and the construction of new municipal office buildings and police stations.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Young India Skills University and seven agencies including KIMS Hospitals, GMR Group, Aurobindo Pharma, Reddy Labs, Redington Group and Lakshya Software Technologies.

The chief minister also unveiled the CM’s Cup 2024, online real-time games management system, and digital employment exchange of Telangana (DEET) on the occasion.