Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to attend classes at Harvard University

The CM will be attending on-campus classes at the Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, between January 25 and 30.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th January 2026 9:27 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be attending a leadership program at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, the CM’s office said on Sunday, January 18.

The program titled “Leadership for the 21st Century (Chaos, Conflict, and Courage)” will be attended by students from over 20 countries spread in five continents and is chaired by Professor Tim O’ Brien, along with Program Director Prof Karen Morrissey.

The CM will be attending on-campus classes at the Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, between January 25 and 30. He will also complete assignments, submit homework, and execute group projects with fellow participants.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Participants will analyse case studies from different parts of the world and eras across history and present solutions in the classroom. At the end, the CM will receive a course certification from Harvard.

This will be a first for “any current Chief Minister in office in Indian history” the CMO said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th January 2026 9:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button