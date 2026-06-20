Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wishes good luck to NEET aspirants

Hyderabad: Wishing NEET aspirants good luck, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday expressed hope that students would take the re-exam with complete confidence and a calm mind, without succumbing to anxiety or pressure.

For the NEET examination being conducted on Sunday across the country, nearly 2.95 lakh students are expected to appear at around 208 examination centres in Telangana, a release from the CMO said.

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The chief minister also recalled that free travel facility would be provided in government buses for the convenience of students appearing for the examination.

He advised students not to wait until the last minute and to reach their examination centres well in advance.

Expressing hope that all students would achieve their goals and scale greater heights in their future endeavors, Reddy urged them to follow all examination guidelines and write the test with a calm and composed mind.

The National Testing Agency on May 12 cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET-UG, held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. The re-examination is scheduled for June 21.