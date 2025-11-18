Telangana CM Revanth seeks Centre’s help to develop Hyderabad

The CM participated in a regional meeting of urban development ministers held by Khattar in the city.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, November 18, requested Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to approve state’s projects including the Musi Rejuvenation project and the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion. The CM participated in a regional meeting of urban development ministers held by Khattar in the city.

Addressing the meeting, the Telangana CM said that the state government’s Bharat Future City plan is set to be a game changer in India. Talking about the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document, he said that it will be released on December 9 and set a target to achieve a 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2034. Revanth Reddy pitched for a robust economic growth in Telangana by seeking the union government’s assistance in completing different projects.

“Seeking the centre’s full help, the CM said that many development projects were pending for approval. CM Revanth Reddy requested the union minister to grant permissions immediately and also extend support to Metro Rail phase two, Musi project, Godavari water diversion scheme and regional ring road works,” said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

The CM also briefed Union Minister Khattar about the zero carbon emission measures including promoting EV vehicles in the state. “3,000 electric buses are also being pressed into the service in Hyderabad in the coming year. The Future City project, global investments in the new city and the proposed Dry Port to bolster the state economy was also discussed in the meeting,” stated the CM according to the release.

