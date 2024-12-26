Telangana CM Revanth set to travel to Karnataka for CWC meeting today

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to travel to Belagavi, Karnataka, today (Thursday) for a two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

He will depart from Begumpet Airport at 11 am and is expected to arrive in Belagavi by a special flight along with several key party leaders.

The CWC meeting, which commemorates the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s election as the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), will commence at 3 pm today.

CM Revanth Reddy will be accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Damodar Rajanarsimha, and MLC Jeevan Reddy.

They are all set to participate in discussions over the next two days alongside other prominent Congress leaders from across the country.