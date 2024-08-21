Telangana CM Revanth suggests alignment changes to southern RRR

Hyderabad: Proposing changes to the alignment of the southern part of Regional Ring Road (RRR) keeping in mind the future needs, chief minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to begin land acquisition for the southern part of RRR stretching 189.20 km between Sangareddy-Amangal-Shadnagar-Choutuppal.

During a review meeting with higher officials on the progress of RRR, at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana state secretariat on Wednesday, August 21, Revanth Reddy advised daily review meetings to be held on the land acquisition and to furnish updated information on other issues concerning RRR, daily.

The officials briefed the chief minister about land acquisition and the status of the works that have already been taken up in the northern part of the RRR. The chief minister asked the officials to follow transparency in land acquisition.

He asked the officials to conduct a field visit and submit a comprehensive report regarding the changes in the alignment of the southern part of RRR suggested by him.

Revanth Reddy asked the district collectors covering the northern and southern parts of RRR, to brief the chief secretary on the progress of the works, land acquisition and other issues every evening.

He asked the authorities to discuss with the central government officials if there were any technical or other problems arising out of this road development and to complete the works swiftly.

The chief minister also instructed the officials on the construction of radial roads in the proposed ‘Future City.’

“Before the construction of roads, they should be connected to the main roads everywhere. The radial roads should be suitable to be connected with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR, and should also be useful for the upcoming industries and businesses in the future city,” the chief minister said, asking the officials to take precautions to ensure smooth travel on those roads without signal or any other problems.